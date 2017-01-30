Watch: Atlanta crowd chants “Let’s Go Clippers” while Carmelo shoots free throws

Atlanta Hawks fans know what its like for one of their star players to be in the rumor mill after what happened with Kyle Korver and Paul Millsap this season.

On Sunday night, they had a chance to be on the other side of the fence as they faced Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks.

Their contest proved to be exciting as it went four overtime periods with clutch shots from the former Syracuse Orangeman before Atlanta prevailed 142-139.

In the first quarter however, the fans in the Highlight Factory decided to have fun with the multiple time All-Star.

He stepped to the line for two free throws and the crowd started to chant “Let’s go Clippers” at the Knicks forward, which led to a pretty surreal scene and an above average display of trolling.

Melo has seen tougher crowds than that though and calmly canned both free throws, but in a larger sense it can’t be good when the trade chatter is literally leaking into other arenas around the league.

Performances like last night’s 45 points, six rebounds and four assists might be enough to keep the veteran in the Big Apple for a while though.

He did everything in his power to get his team there and they just couldn’t get it done, that basic theme might be what ends up forcing him out of NYC for good.