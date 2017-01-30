While the Royal Rumble pay-per-view provided numerous highlights, such as the match between AJ Styles and John Cena, there were also some negatives to take away from the show.

A big talking point on social media during the event was the strange camera work by WWE’s cameramen, especially during the entrances.

CAMERAWORK

They had the same criticism at last year’s Rumble, when they decided to focus on Roman Reigns’ face during the highly anticipated debut of AJ Styles.

This year, it was a little different.

WWE were back at the San Antonio Alamodome, and it was clear to see that the ramp was longer than usual which meant it took them more time to get to the ring, especially during the main event. with wrestlers coming out every two minutes.

It’s something the commentary team picked up on as well, highlighting how the stars could waste a lot of energy running down the ramp by the time they get to the ring.

The odd camerawork was noticed, and fans in attendance have now shown us what we missed on television.

RUMBLE ENTRANCES

As you’ll be able to see in the images below, when the cameras cut away from the ramp, some of the bigger superstars were brought down to the ring on carts.

It was Mark Henry, The Big Show, Big E of the New Day, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt who were given a ride, and then once they hopped off the cart, the cameras cut back on them as they entered the ring.

Judging by reactions from fans who tuned into the event, they also missed seeing them being escorted down to the ring.

It’s a good job they didn’t have The Undertaker ride one of those carts down to the ring, as they chose to have him appear in the ring instead.

Otherwise, we would have been waiting for a very long time to see him get into the ring.

Did you notice the WWE stars coming to the ring on the carts? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

