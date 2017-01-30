Football referees have to put up with a lot.

Whether it's being berated by some of the highest paid athletes on the planet or slated by over 60,000 people in a hostile stadium, officials need to develop a skin of steel to withstand the pressure that comes with the job.

However, they are also in a unique position to see some of the more bizarre things to go on behind the scenes of a match.

During his 11 years as a referee, Howard Webb ran the rule over some of the most high profile matches in the world, including the biggest of the lot - the World Cup final in 2010.

Since retiring from duty in 2014, Webb has become the technical director of the Professional Game Match Officials Board but is now more commonly known for appearing on BT Sport's live football coverage.

The 45-year-old is often asked to provide his expert opinion on the current batch of referees and the decisions they make.

This past weekend he was asked what was the strangest booking or sending off he had ever awarded after Shettleston goalkeeper Gary Whyte was dismissed for urinating behind his goal on Saturday.

Webb responded by telling a brilliant story about how Didier Drogba once missed the start of the second half of a match against Middlesbrough due to a call of nature.

“I did the same sort of thing. I did Middlesbrough against Chelsea once, and we counted the players at the start of the second half and Chelsea were missing a player," the retired referee said.

“Fortunately Middlesbrough were starting the game so we kicked off.

“After about a minute on to the pitch came Didier Drogba, still pulling his trousers up.

“Having realised, while sat on the toilet, the game had restarted and came straight into the action and headed the ball, and picked a yellow card up."

“And he said, ‘Oh come on, I was caught short and needed a number two, which wasn’t in the referee’s dressing room.’”

That's just awkward for everyone concerned.

We doubt Drogba has ever made that mistake again anyway.

The ex-Chelsea star is currently on the lookout for a new club after leaving Montreal impact last year.

Now 38-years-old, Drogba has been linked with a switch to Australia but latest reports suggest he could move to Brazilian side Corinthians.

