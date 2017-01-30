In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Ezekiel Elliott.

Watch: Ezekiel Elliott puts an end to fan on the field at Pro Bowl

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ezekiel Elliott was a very willing participant in this week's Pro Bowl festivities, injecting some much-needed life and fun into a stale event.

However, his audition to play defense didn't exactly turn out the way he probably wanted it to.

During Sunday's game in Orlando, a fan ran onto the field, right past Elliott, who took matters into his own hands and chased the fan down, tackling him to the ground.

Article continues below

But, as you can see in the video below, Elliott's tackling form leaves much to be desired:

The fan escapes Elliott's grasp, but the Dallas Cowboys' star rookie chases him down again before security steps in and escorts him from the field.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Travis Kelce finishes off fantastic fake field goal at the Pro Bowl

Watch: Travis Kelce finishes off fantastic fake field goal at the Pro Bowl

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Surprise superstar costs Roman Reigns the Universal title at the Royal Rumble

Surprise superstar costs Roman Reigns the Universal title at the Royal Rumble

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

Elliott's antics drew a big response from fans (the ones in their assigned seats in the stands, that is) and teammate Dez Bryant, who loved the running back's willingness to throw himself into any situation.

Elliott, a near-lock for this year's Rookie of the Year award, has fun no matter what he's doing and, whether you're rooting for him or against him, is undeniably enjoyable to watch. (Seriously, just watch his priceless reaction to winning the Pro Bowl Dodgeball competition.)

Zeke finished his first Pro Bowl with eight carries for 20 yards in the NFC's 20-13 loss to the AFC squad. However, despite the mediocre numbers, he led all players in the most important category for a game like the Pro Bowl - amount of fun had.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFC
Dez Bryant
Tony Romo
AFC
Dallas Cowboys
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again