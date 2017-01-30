Ezekiel Elliott was a very willing participant in this week's Pro Bowl festivities, injecting some much-needed life and fun into a stale event.

However, his audition to play defense didn't exactly turn out the way he probably wanted it to.

During Sunday's game in Orlando, a fan ran onto the field, right past Elliott, who took matters into his own hands and chased the fan down, tackling him to the ground.

But, as you can see in the video below, Elliott's tackling form leaves much to be desired:

The fan escapes Elliott's grasp, but the Dallas Cowboys' star rookie chases him down again before security steps in and escorts him from the field.

Elliott's antics drew a big response from fans (the ones in their assigned seats in the stands, that is) and teammate Dez Bryant, who loved the running back's willingness to throw himself into any situation.

Elliott, a near-lock for this year's Rookie of the Year award, has fun no matter what he's doing and, whether you're rooting for him or against him, is undeniably enjoyable to watch. (Seriously, just watch his priceless reaction to winning the Pro Bowl Dodgeball competition.)

Zeke finished his first Pro Bowl with eight carries for 20 yards in the NFC's 20-13 loss to the AFC squad. However, despite the mediocre numbers, he led all players in the most important category for a game like the Pro Bowl - amount of fun had.

