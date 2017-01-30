What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams vs Serena Williams - what a weekend of tennis.

Heading into the Australian Open, where Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber would attempt to defend their titles, no one could have predicted how the tournament would pan out.

And yet, to everyone's surprise, the reigning champions went out in the second and fourth rounds respectively.

Andy Murray was then knocked out by Mischa Zverev and all of a sudden, in the men's singles, a repeat of Wimbledon 2008 seemed possible.

And then it happened. Federer beat Stan Wawrinka 3-2 to reach the final while Nadal toppled Grigor Dimitrov in his own five-set thriller.

Elsewhere, in the women's singles, Venus emerged victorious against Coco Vandeweghe to set up a showdown with sister Serena, who dismantled Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2, 6-1 in her semi-final.

Expectation was high ahead of both finals and neither disappointed, with Federer winning his 18th Grand Slam title over five sets and Serena cruising to a 6-4, 6-4 victory - her 23rd title.

2017 Australian Open - Day 14

As it turns out, there was a lot of money to be made from both the men's and women's finals.

According to bookmaker Coral (see below), a £5 bet on the four finalists being Federer, Nadal and the two Williams sisters before the tournament would have returned a staggering £17,085.

No one has owned up to making that wager yet, but if you did, fair play.

So, what's next for Federer and Serena after their respective victories? Here's what the 35-year-old pair had to say in the aftermath of the Australian Open.

FEDERER TARGETING WIMBLEDON

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

"Wimbledon over Roland Garros - yes," he said. "On the grass I've got a lot of tournaments there, I play Stuttgart and Halle.

"So I guess Wimbledon, I know I have a better shot there. But at the French Open, if you're not in the draw you can't win it so I hope to be in the draw this year, not like last year.

"The US Open... I also think I have a good chance to do well there, but let's enjoy this one first."

SERENA: I WANT MORE

2017 Australian Open - Day 13

"I do want to win as many Grand Slams as I can," she told reporters. "But also in order to win those tournaments, you have to play other ones, especially with Roland Garros.

"It's so important to prepare at the other tournaments and get match ready, get mentally ready."

If evidence was ever needed, age really is just a number.

