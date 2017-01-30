What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jurgen Klopp confuses everyone with odd opinion on Liverpool's last three matches

This time last week, Liverpool were still recovering from a shock 3-2 defeat at home to Swansea in the Premier League. While that result put a massive dent in their title hopes, there was still a big week ahead as Jurgen Klopp looked for his first piece of silverware at Anfield.

But that big week turned into an absolute nightmare as both Southampton and Wolves came to Anfield to knock Liverpool out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup respectively.

Three defeats in the space of seven days has seen the club out of both domestic cup competitions and their title chances hanging by a thread - with them 10 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.

But there’s a positive for Jurgen Klopp.

The German appeared in front of the media ahead of Liverpool’s massive clash against Chelsea on Tuesday and suggested he was glad that the three defeats took place in separate competitions, as opposed to three defeats in the same competition.

Klopp's comment

It’s certainly a baffling statement and one that suggests Klopp was always concentrating on the league this season, rather than the cup competitions.

But Klopp’s comments didn’t fool Liverpool fans. Instead, they reacted rather angrily after their manager suggested he’d rather crash out of the cups than lose a match in the league.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Twitter's reaction

Take a look at the massive reaction:

The fact that Liverpool have won just once in their eight matches in 2017 has put a bit of pressure on Klopp. The Reds’ only win came at Plymouth in their FA Cup third round replay. During that spell, they’ve lost twice to Southampton in the EFL Cup, against Swansea in the league and Wolves in the FA Cup.

Draws against Sunderland, Plymouth and Manchester United complete their terrible run.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

The only way to ease the criticism would be to beat the table toppers at Anfield to reduce the gap to seven points. If they suffer their fourth consecutive loss, Liverpool fans will realise they it will be yet another trophyless campaign - their fifth in a row.

While Champions League qualification would be very welcome on Merseyside, the fans are just desperate for their first trophy since their League Cup success in 2012.

The sooner Klopp realises that, the better.

