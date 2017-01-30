In the immediate aftermath of President Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven African and Middle Eastern countries, protests and outrage have dominated the national landscape.

Massive crowds spent the weekend protesting at airports around the country until those detained by the new policy were released.

On Sunday night, UFC star Ronda Rousey made her thoughts about the controversial policy known.

Article continues below

Rousey posted a cartoon of the Statue of Liberty on her Instagram page, along with text quoting the inscription on the statue and hash-tagging the word "resist":

The post had been liked by more than 100,000 people as of Monday morning, but the comments on the picture have been divided between those supporting the ban and those who agree with Rousey's position.

Article continues below

The travel ban has wide-ranging implications for people of all walks of life, but it also overlaps into the sports world. NBA players like Luol Deng and Thon Maker are from Sudan, one of the seven countries banned from traveling to the U.S., and may not be able to leave the country for fear of not being able to re-enter.

Meanwhile, Olympic medalist Mo Farah, also a native of Somalia, was worried he might not be able to re-enter the country to see his children in their Oregon home, but his situation was cleared up on Sunday night.

The other countries banned from traveling to the U.S. are Libya, Yemen, Iran, Iraq and Syria. What sort of implications athletes from any of those countries will face remains to be seen.

However, if Rousey has her way, the ban won't be around long enough to have any major ramifications for anyone, regardless of athletic ability.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms