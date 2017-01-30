The Cleveland Cavaliers recorded a 107-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, but rather than celebrating the victory, fans of the team are collectively holding their breaths right now.

The reason: Kevin Love.

In the first half, the All-Star forward left in the first half with back spasms and did not return. He also missed a game earlier in the month with the same ailment and has been bothered by nagging back injuries since he joined the Cavaliers three seasons ago.

As a result, he will undergo medical tests and will not travel with the team on its trip to Dallas.

If any of the tests reveal damage or require a lengthy rehabilitation, the result would be devastating for Cleveland for a number of reasons.

Elite Offensive Skills

In the event of missed time, Love’s elite offensive skill set would be sorely missed.

Not only does he average 20.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, but he also plays an important role as the team’s third fiddle to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. If one of those guys has an off-night, Love is one of the guys that the Cavs count on to get the job done.

In January, the effects of his back issue have been evident. He’s putting up just 15.5 points on 35.2 percent shooting overall and is shooting 30.0 percent from three-point range in 11 appearances this month.

When healthy, due to his versatility and athleticism, Love is able to consistently create mismatches and can post up as well as hit down long-range shots with consistency.

As a frontcourt player, he’s one of the few players who can become a go-to guy if needed.

LeBron reacted to Love’s injury after the win against Oklahoma City.

"I don't know exactly what he's going through," James told reporters. "I don't know if it's a spasm, I don't know if it's vertebra, I don't know if it's a disk. It's all different types of ways a back can be hurt. I know what mine was. If he comes to me or if he needs anything as far as what did I do and things of that nature, I can try to lend my helping hand. But if it's different, then I don't know. Everybody's body is different.”

He went on with a warming, ”But it's nothing to play with. It's nothing to play with. It's a terrible feeling when your back is hurt. It just limits you more than anything. I know it's very frustrating for him because he puts in a lot of work. He's in the weight room all the time, and he's doing his thing to keep his body in shape, then this is happening to him, so it's very frustrating. Hopefully, things get better for him soon.”

Therefore, it seems like James understands the need to be cautious, especially during the regular season.

Depth Issues

The depth behind Love is very thin.

If Love misses time, fully expect LeBron to play more power forward.

Due to Cleveland’s roster construction, the only other healthy frontcourt players are Channing Frye and Tristan Thompson.

Therefore, Cleveland would have to employ a small-ball lineup on a nightly basis if they couldn’t add a big man.

Richard Jefferson, James Jones and Kyle Korver would be candidates to see expanded roles.

As previously seen, Jones would likely be the one to take Love’s spot in the starting lineup, which Tristan Thompson explained to reporters on Sunday.

"Like always, next guy's got to step up," he said. "Champ [James Jones[ came in and did a reverse layup. I haven't seen that since maybe he played at the University of Miami, so guys got to step up. This has been our mantra since we all came together: next man up. We talk about it every year. Next man up.”

He also echoed LeBron’s sentiment regarding Love’s work ethic and importance to the club. “We hope Kevin gets well, takes care of his body, because you know we're going to need him for the long haul. So whatever he has to do to get 100 percent, that's the most important. We need Kev for the long haul. Everyone wants to push it through, but if you're hurt or you're not feeling right, get right because we need the big fella.”

Not much room for error

The Cavaliers don’t have much wiggle room in the current Eastern Conference standings.

The surging Boston Celtics are just 3.5 games back and the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards are all within 5.5 games of the defending champions.

Therefore, the threat of a slide in Love’s absence could possibly have a huge impact in dethroning Cleveland as the class of the Eastern Conference.

While the tests might all come back negative and Love could very easily return to the team this week, the threat of losing him has to create a cause for concern at this time for the above reasons.

If he does miss extended time, expect LeBron to be more direct when imploring general manager David Griffin to make some moves.

This will be something to watch in the coming days as well as throughout the course of the season.