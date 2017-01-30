John Rahm clinched his first PGA Tour title by securing victory at the Farmer's Insurance Open after producing a remarkable finish to seal a three-shot victory.

Having been three shots off the lead at one point after an outward nine on the final day at Torrey Pines, the Spaniard landed two eagles in his last six shots, including a spectacular 60-foot putt at the 18th to round off an impressive 65.

The astonishing final shot, posted on Twitter, led to wild celebrations on the grass for Rahm along with his caddie.

Rahm lined up the shot carefully and judged the pace of the strike perfectly before sinking the double-breaking putt from an astonishing 60-feet, earning him the low round of the day.

The 22-year-old produced birdies at the 12th and 17th storming to victory in just 30 blows after steering clear of the congested leaderboard.

Posting a winning score of 13 under par, Rahm became the first golfer to win his maiden title at this event since Jay Don Blake in 1991.

He is also the first champion to have sealed a Tour crown after making an eagle on the final hole since Tiger Woods in 1999 in San Diego.

The former world amateur number one can now look forward to a spot at the Master's tournament in April.

Several players vied for the top spot in a crowded leaderboard including defending champion Brandt Snedeker and halfway leader Justin Rose, while Keegan Bradley fired a 67 to set the early clubhouse target.

Rahm reached nine under following a birdie at the 11th and produced a stunning iron from a fairway bunker which found the green in two at the par-five 13th.

Then the young Spanish golfer set up a birdie at the penultimate iron following a wedge to five feet with his five-wood second to the last comfortably clearing the water to settle at the rear of the green.

American Charles Howell closed out at 68, 10 under, after he eagled 13th and birdied the last, while Taiwan's CT Pan secured a share of second to record his best finish at a PGA Tour tournament. Although, he would have been frustrated to par the last eight holes after a promising start that saw three consecutive birdies.

A heated battle saw Rose tied at fourth with Bradley, Pat Perez, Patrick Rodgers and Tony Finau after the Brit offset four birdies with two bogeys in a two-under 70.

Snedeker finished five shots off the pace as he failed to reproduce his magical performance from last year under stormy conditions.

Phil Mickelson started the day just four shots adrift but ended with bogeys at 14 and 15, although managed to birdie the final two holes to reach 70 and finish on seven under par.

