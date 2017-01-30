What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rodgers speaks out .

Brendan Rodgers delivers verdict on Liverpool 1-2 Wolves

Liverpool have endured a truly dismal week. As well as succumbing to defeat at the hands of Swansea City in the Premier League, the Reds have also crashed out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup at the hands of Southampton and Wolves respectively. 

In fact, the club's three consecutive defeats have all come on home soil. Incredibly, Jurgen Klopp's side have won just one of their eight games since the turn of the year. 

The Merseyside outfit now have it all to do to get their season back on track as they prepare for the visit of table-toppers Chelsea on Tuesday night. 

Confidence is at an all-time low right now, but a victory over Chelsea could steer them back in the right direction. 

Ultimately, though, Liverpool will have to be far better than they were against Wolves this past weekend. Klopp, of course, played a number of youngsters in the FA Cup and is expected to make a whole host of changes against Chelsea. 

Rodgers reacts 

But what did former manager Brendan Rodgers make of Klopp's decision to rest some of his best players in the 2-1 defeat to Wolves? 

Klopp has been heavily criticised for fielding a weakened team against Wolves, but Rodgers, who is currently in charge of Scottish outfit Celtic, has some sympathy for his successor in the Anfield dugout. 

He told talkSPORT: “I look at Jurgen Klopp and of course Wolves played very well, but there is a contradiction there.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

“People want young players to play and when they do play, there is an issue. It is never nice when you lose a game but Jurgen has went and played four or five British players and given them a chance.

"He is hoping they can go and win a game at Anfield against a Championship team with experienced players around them.

“It never worked out like that because Wolves played very well but the narrative changes for a manager every single day. You are either very good or very bad - you are never just a good manager who has maybe given players an opportunity and a chance.

"Ultimately, you are judged on games you win and lose, but sometimes in the modern day it is very difficult as a manager."

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

All is not lost for Liverpool at this stage - they still sit in the top four of the table - but they can ill afford to suffer what would be a fourth straight home loss when they take on Chelsea. 

Will Liverpool get their season back on track? Have your say below! 

