Controversial umpire Chettihody Shamshuddin has been selected to take charge of the deciding Twenty20 game between India and England, according to Sky Sports.

The Indian official was at fault for giving Joe Root out during the second match on Sunday, the decision coming under strict scrutiny.

Prior to that, Shamshuddin produced another poor call after failing to dismiss home captain Virat Kohli after a plumb lbw appeal from Chris Jordan's delivery.

Needing just eight runs in the final over to seal the match and the series, England were dealt a serious blow as the umpire judged joint top-scorer Root (38) leg before despite a sizeable inside edge.

The dismissal, in addition to a flawless bowling display from Jasprit Bumrah, handed the Indians a thrilling victory by five runs and left the English distraught.

Shamshuddin was not originally listed as an umpire for the third game but the International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed him as an on-field umpire for Wednesday's crucial decider.

The game in Nagpur came to an unceremonious end as England's assistant coach Paul Farbace appeared to have an exchange of words with the umpire in question and captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed that the team are set to voice their resentment with Shamshuddin's performance with match referee Andy Pycroft.

"Absolutely. We have an opportunity to do so before the next game. There's always feedback given through the match referee on our report," Morgan said.

"There is extreme frustration. It shifted momentum, the first ball of the 20th over. Losing a batsman who's faced 40 balls on a wicket that's not that easy to time it on is quite a bit of a hammer blow. It's proved very costly all things considered."

Morgan refused to accept the claims that the noise of the 40,000 plus crowd was a distraction for the umpire and the skipper stated that it is all part of the job.

He added: "It's part and parcel of the job, to be able to cope with the pressure and make good decisions more often than not."

"The fact that comes out of the game as a highlight is disappointing, it shouldn't be like that. It should be about a good performance by both teams and a really competitive game."

