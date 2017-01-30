Watch: Kofi Kingston finds yet another way to save himself in Royal Rumble

What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

It seems like a Royal Rumble tradition at this point, but Kofi Kingston found a way to save himself from getting eliminated at the big pay-per-view event. You can basically set your watch to it at this point.

He put himself right there in harm’s way atop one of the ringposts and suddenly looked like he knew just how bad of an idea this was turning out to be when he stood up.

To make matters worse, Baron Corbin looked at him with the obvious intent to eliminate the New Day member in short order.

Kingston waved his hands like he didn’t want any trouble and then got swiftly swept off the top rope by a right hand from Corbin and looked to have made a serious collision with the business end of that post.

However, he managed to hang on and continue the fight in a show of insane finger strength. The whole thing was nuts and Kofi is very lucky that his feet never touched the ground.

Also notable is the sort of positioning and quick thinking necessary to not completely bash your face in on a ringpost after getting your legs knocked out from under you like that.

Some of the other saves have been more spectacular, like when he used JBL’s chair to hop himself back into the ring, but kudos to Kingston for finding new ways to surprise us year after year.

