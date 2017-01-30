There have been contrasting emotions from this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view at the San Antonio Alamodome.

Fans were happy with the quality of the matches, mainly the incredible contest between John Cena and AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, but certain decisions didn’t sit well with the fans.

CONTRASTING OPINIONS

There’s no denying that the build-up and the hype surrounding the Rumble was amazing, it had the interest from the fans and with the potential of numerous surprises, it was billed as one of the biggest ever.

However, the main event definitely fell short of expectations.

It was a good night for some men, as it proved to be focusing around Braun Strowman, while Baron Corbin also made an impact.

Tye Dillinger was a nice surprise, and we also saw the inclusion of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and The Undertaker.

However, the loudest boos of the night fell to Roman Reigns as he came out as the final entrant.

Although, that wasn’t what fans were furious at the most – but it was the fact he eliminated The Undertaker and possibly set up a WrestleMania clash.

NEGATIVE FAN REACTION

It takes a quick search on any social media platform to show that the general feeling amongst WWE fans is that the company made a big mistake, despite it looking like a potential heel turn.

One user posted: “Still can’t believe Roman Reigns eliminated The Undertaker…As if we needed another reason to hate him. Pfft.”

The PWP Nation account tweeted: “Roman Reigns just eliminated The Undertaker. WWE is officially trying to p**s you off.”

While another shared his disappointment, posting: “Seriously WWE, you let Roman Reigns eliminate The Undertaker like WTH!”

And the hate goes on.

And on.

And it shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

For the WWE’s sake, this should finally be the catalyst to Reigns’s heel turn, as there’s no way fans will cheer for him if he battles The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

What did you make of Roman Reigns eliminating The Undertaker at the Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

