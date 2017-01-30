Well, it's official: Dimitri Payet has re-joined Marseille from West Ham.

In a deal worth a reported £25 million, the mercurial Frenchman has returned to his former club having refused to play for Slavan Bilic's side earlier this month.

And the reason for his departure? Quite simply, because he was unhappy.

Article continues below

But that doesn't excuse the manner in which he forced his way out of West Ham. By refusing to play or train, Payet gave the Hammers - who treated him like royalty - no choice but to cash in.

And what a sad way to end his career in east London. Payet endeared himself to the club's fans following a superb debut season but has effectively thrown it back in their faces.

Article continues below

Co-chairman David Sullivan certainly didn't hold back upon issuing an official statement on West Ham's website.

He said: "The club would like to place on record its sincere disappointment that Dimitri Payet did not show the same commitment and respect to West Ham United that the club and fans showed him.

"I would like to make it clear that we have no financial need to sell our best players and that the decision to allow Payet to leave was in accordance with the wishes of the manager and the interests of squad unity.

"To be frank, my board and I would have preferred for him to have stayed in order to make an example of him, as no player is bigger than the club."

Ultimately, West Ham might be better off without him. Payet clearly thought he was too good for the Hammers and an attitude like that can only do more harm than good.

Speaking in his first press conference as a Marseille player (again), the France international was asked whether he feels he should explain his recent actions.

But according to Payet, he's done nothing wrong - somehow.

He said, per the Daily Mail: "I was not feeling good in the club anymore. I don't need to justify my behaviour at all. Slaven Bilic and I had conversations face to face.

"I will speak about this, but not now. It's not the right moment. I prefer to savour this moment at a great club and return to that at a later date."

Someone's avoiding the question...

Payet has reportedly taken a sizeable pay cut in order to re-join Marseille, adding to the fact he was forced to return his January wages to West Ham.

"If I was in this for the money, I would have been in a different country a very long time ago," he added. "It is not my motivation. This has been a sacrifice financially but money doesn't drive me."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms