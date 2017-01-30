While there were numerous Premier League clubs who came under scrutiny for crashing out of the FA Cup over the weekend after rotating their starting XI, Chelsea came through their tie relatively unscathed.

The Blues were rarely tested during their comfortable 4-0 win over Championship side Brentford on Saturday, despite Antonio Conte making nine changes from the team that beat Hull.

Many of Conte's current outcasts needed to impress on their return to action but Nathan Ake was under more pressure to perform than most.

After a successful loan spell at Bournemouth, all eyes were on how Ake would make the transition back to his parent club on his first start.

He also had to deal with being played at left-wing-back, not an unnatural position for the 21-year-old but, given he has spent most of the campaign at centre-half, a period of adjustment might have been expected.

However, Ake stood out as a key man in Chelsea's victory and provided himself with the perfect platform to truly kickstart his career at Stamford Bridge.

As you can see in the highlights video below, the Dutchman carried on his fine form with the Cherries with an excellent display at the back.

Not only did the defender put in a number of crucial, crunching tackles - skip to 0:35 to see the best example - he was also extremely composed with the ball at his feet.

Eddie Howe's guidance has certainly done Ake no harm and he is always looking to play the ball forwards when given the opportunity.

Mid-way through the second half, the youngster was switched to centre-back and it's clear that this is probably where his future lies.

He has more than enough pace to deal with any balls played in behind and his timing of the challenge is particularly impressive.

Chelsea fans also noticed how well Ake performed and reacted on Twitter.

The way Chelsea handle their young players has been criticised in the past but in Ake, they have a real gem who has benefitted from regular first team action away from Stamford Bridge.

Blues fans will just be hoping his progress isn't stifled by being sat on the bench for the rest of the season.

