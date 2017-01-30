Connor McDavid is the best young player in the NHL right now and may have a legitimate claim of being the league's best player, without the need of "young" as a qualifier.

On Sunday at the NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles, McDavid showed why he's one of the game's brightest stars, scoring a brilliant goal in the 3-on-3 tournament.

Playing for the Pacific Division's squad in the four-team showdown, McDavid stole the spotlight with a breakaway goal in the finals.

With the Pacific squad trailing 2-1 in the third period, the Edmonton Oilers star breaks loose and shows some fancy stick work to beat Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to even the score in the below video:

Bobrovsky and the Metropolitan squad went on to win the All-Star tournament finals 3-2, with Philadelphia Flyers star Wayne Simmonds notching the winning tally. However, McDavid's efforts in the loss were admirable.

As the Oilers prepare for the second half of the NHL regular season, McDavid will try to extend his points lead. With a whopping 59 points (17 goals and a league-leading 42 assists) through the first half of the season, McDavid leads Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby by four points.

Though things didn't work out in the All-Star Game for McDavid's Pacific team, the Oilers are currently tied for third place in the Western Conference playoff race. If McDavid can lead his team to the playoffs, it will be Edmonton's first appearance since the 2005-06 season, when the Oilers fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Finals.

