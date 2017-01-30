Trade talk about Carmelo Anthony isn’t going anywhere for the time being as Knicks president Phil Jackson looks for creative solutions to address his current superstar’s future with the club. The small forward has insisted that he doesn’t want to be anywhere else but in New York.

While that may be true, that hasn’t stopped the team from testing the waters as it concerns the 32-year-old. They recently offered him to Cleveland in a straight up deal for Kevin Love, which the Cavaliers promptly declined.

Reportedly the two destinations that Melo would consider would be Cleveland and the Los Angeles Clippers. Both cities are places where his friends play as Chris Paul is the starting point guard in L.A. and LeBron James runs the court near Lake Erie.

Interestingly enough, before the Cavs took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Sam Amico of Fox Sports pitched an alternative that would prove super interesting on the court for the veteran scorer.

Oklahoma City could be an intriguing possibility according to league sources. All season long, Russell Westbrook has done his best to keep the Thunder in playoff contention, but the challenge might be too much for even him to bear.

Adding Melo would provide more scoring punch in the starting lineup and go a long way in stabilizing the Thunder as they approach the playoffs without Enes Kanter out due to an unfortunate incident with a chair that left him with a broken arm.

Westbrook plays alongside the second youngest roster in the NBA with Kevin Durant in Golden State now. Having another veteran who he could trust on the team could be an absolute godsend in high pressure situations as the season wears on.

That fact was on display yesterday as the blisteringly fast point guard had his 24h triple-double of the season and despite that kind of production they still lost by 19 points. He’s going to need at least a second banana if they want any hope of escaping the first round of the playoffs.

Anthony would also provide sorely needed outside scoring to a team that lacks any consistent shot makers outside of Victor Oladipo and Anthony Morrow. Their star can get hot and do some amazing things, but a steady option would be nice.

Moving on from New York would also present a kind of image rehab for the Oakhill product as his Knicks have been a bit of an afterthought for at least a couple of years now. Helping a small market team that just lost a huge star like Durant would buy him untold goodwill.

Also, it would be a place to remind people that he is still effective later in his career. He has been playing his best ball of late as he tries to carry his team back to the playoffs, but the new year hasn’t played out how the club would have liked.

An easy solution for both parties involved may be to lessen the burden on both players by pairing them together for not only their sakes, but for their teams’ larger interests as well. That no-trade clause is going to be hard to shed and Russ will have to dial it back a bit.

The case remains, why not make it easier on each other if the option is out there?