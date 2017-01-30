Among the many surprises WWE fans were hoping for in the Royal Rumble match, many felt Triple H would finally be making an in-ring return to set up his WrestleMania 33 match with Seth Rollins.

The original rumour had Seth Rollins competing in the match, and The Game would run out to cost him the chance to win, just like we saw in the Universal Championship contest last year which was eventually won by Kevin Owens.

RUMOURED RUMBLE APPEARANCE

However, when it was revealed that Sami Zayn would replace Rollins, it was believed Rollins would do the run-in instead, if Triple H was to be a surprise entrant.

Although, there was no sign of them at the San Antonio Alamodome as Stephanie McMahon revealed he had been banned from the arena.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE didn’t have any plans for the angle to take place anyway.

Fans know by now that Rollins hijacked the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio event the night prior to the Rumble, coming face to face with his former mentor before security escorted him out.

Meltzer claims that was the angle WWE went with instead, as it’s not something many would have expected and it also gives Triple H a reason to want to accept the match.

TAKEOVER

He explained: “I was told the angle was supposed to be tonight [at TakeOver] and not [at the Royal Rumble].

“I suppose you can do another one, but I was told the key angle was supposed to be [at TakeOver]. We’ll see if they do something or follow up on it.”

Now the WWE have a clear path for Triple H to come after Rollins, as he told him on Saturday night that he’ll find out if he really is the man.

Credit to the WWE, though, as they kept fans guessing on whether the two would be at the Rumble.

