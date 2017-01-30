How Andrew Wiggins can use his Olympian mother's career to reach the NBA summit

Some excel, others achieve. Growing up in the Toronto satellite city of Vaughan, the Minnesota Timberwolves forward heard the tales of what his mother Marita Payne had accomplished and would occasionally take a peek at the medals she’d collected during a stellar career as a sprinter.

Two Olympic silvers from the Los Angeles Games of 1984. National records over 200 and 400 metres. And a gold acquired in Edinburgh during the 1986 Commonwealth Games in the 4x400m relay.



His father Mitchell had played in the NBA, helped the USA to silver at the 1982 FIBA world championships, even appearing in the 1986 NBA Finals with the Houston Rockets before touring the world as a hoops globetrotter.



But it was mother who had the medals many exude blood sweat and tears to earn.

“She did well in the Olympics, she got silvers,” Wiggins modestly declares. “So she was always a big influence. Taught me well, gave me advice on how to approach things.”