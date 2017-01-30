Amanda Nunes has been all over the place talking about Ronda Rousey after absolutely destroying her in their highly publicised face off last year.

There has even been talk of her moving up to face Holly Holm now that she has proven herself against the undisputed face of women’s MMA in Rousey.

Dana White, the man who makes the matches, isn’t quite sure about that just quite yet and in his quickness to answer a question at a news conference, made a huge mistake in addressing Nunes’ desire to move up to featherweight.

The UFC boss offered: “Pump the breaks, pump the breaks. Let’s defend the title first. You know what I mean? Let her defend her title first. She hasn’t defended her title. Everyone wants to jump around these days, we gotta start pumping the breaks around here.”

Even though the fight was insanely quick, the 47-year-old couldn’t possibly have forgotten that Nunez’s last fight was technically a Bantamweight title defence.

After beating Miesha Tate for the title and the face of the sport last year, Nunes and Holm would be a huge draw as it would feature the two biggest names in that side of UFC and the two women who brought Rousey to her knees.

From the sounds of things, White isn’t having it though, at least for now, but there may come a time where the money is right and UFC could cash in big from a faceoff between the two competitors.

