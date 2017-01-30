Manchester United supporters were understandably concerned this morning after photos emerged of smoke coming from the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand (formerly known as the South Stand) at Old Trafford.

People living nearby could hear a fire alarm around 7am and the news quickly spread across social media.

Around an hour and a half later, United released a statement on their official website confirming that damage was minimum and, more importantly, nobody was injured.

“The club can confirm a small electrical fire was identified quickly in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand at around 07:00 GMT on Monday morning,” the statement read. “The fire brigade attended and the isolated incident was dealt with quickly and effectively.

“There was minimal damage to the area and there were no injuries.”

People on Twitter have a funny theory

However, people on Twitter have an interesting theory about what - or, rather, who - may have caused the Old Trafford fire.

United played Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup yesterday afternoon and in the visitors’ starting line-up was a certain striker whose name was sung by millions of football fans last summer.

We are, of course, talking about the one and only Will Grigg.

The Northern Irish striker played for 71 minutes before taking his place in the dugout - situated in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand - as Wigan suffered a 4-0 defeat at the Theatre of Dreams.

And Twitter users have joked that Grigg may well have been involved.

The biggest chant of 2016

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past 12 months, you’ll know the Will Grigg song off by heart.

It was sung towards the back end of last season and throughout the European Championships in France.

Who invented the chant?

This guy…

And fair play to him.

Since May 2016, the original video has been watched almost 3.5 million times, and we assume he’s made a few quid off the back of it.

