What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

old trafford exterior.

People on Twitter are blaming one person for the Old Trafford fire

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United supporters were understandably concerned this morning after photos emerged of smoke coming from the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand (formerly known as the South Stand) at Old Trafford.

People living nearby could hear a fire alarm around 7am and the news quickly spread across social media.

Around an hour and a half later, United released a statement on their official website confirming that damage was minimum and, more importantly, nobody was injured.

Article continues below

“The club can confirm a small electrical fire was identified quickly in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand at around 07:00 GMT on Monday morning,” the statement read. “The fire brigade attended and the isolated incident was dealt with quickly and effectively.

“There was minimal damage to the area and there were no injuries.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Stone Cold sent a brilliant tweet when Owens hit Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Stone Cold sent a brilliant tweet when Owens hit Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Fan photo reveals weird way WWE's bigger superstars were brought to Royal Rumble ring

Fan photo reveals weird way WWE's bigger superstars were brought to Royal Rumble ring

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

People on Twitter have a funny theory

However, people on Twitter have an interesting theory about what - or, rather, who - may have caused the Old Trafford fire.

United played Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup yesterday afternoon and in the visitors’ starting line-up was a certain striker whose name was sung by millions of football fans last summer.

We are, of course, talking about the one and only Will Grigg.

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

The Northern Irish striker played for 71 minutes before taking his place in the dugout - situated in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand - as Wigan suffered a 4-0 defeat at the Theatre of Dreams.

And Twitter users have joked that Grigg may well have been involved.

The biggest chant of 2016

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past 12 months, you’ll know the Will Grigg song off by heart.

It was sung towards the back end of last season and throughout the European Championships in France.

FBL-EURO-2016-NIR-BLR

Who invented the chant?

This guy…

And fair play to him.

Since May 2016, the original video has been watched almost 3.5 million times, and we assume he’s made a few quid off the back of it.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Juan Mata
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again