Roger Federer has been the Australian Open champion for little over a day but he has already set his sights on his next big target.

The Swiss star came out on top in a gruelling five-set encounter against his old adversary Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday to secure his 18th Grand Slam title.

And even though the next major tournament on the horizon is the French Open, Federer has admitted he is already looking beyond the clay court part of the season.

"Wimbledon over Roland Garros yes, then the US Open. On the grass I've got a lot of tournaments there, I play Stuttgart and Halle. So I guess Wimbledon, I know I have a better shot," he admitted, as per the Daily Mail.

After over three-and-a-half engrossing hours of tennis, Federer was eventually victorious 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 - prompting mass hysteria around the world at his latest triumph.

However, not quite everyone was impressed by everything the 35-year-old did during the final.

Following the fourth set - which went to Nadal - Federer took a medical timeout for the second successive match to receive treatment on his groin.

But former Wimbledon winner Pat Cash believed the Swiss star called for the timeout to change the momentum of the match and even went to the extent of describing Federer's actions as 'cheating'.

"It’s cheating and it’s being allowed. It’s legal cheating but it’s still not right. It’s wrong, wrong and wrong," Cash claimed while commentating for BBC Radio 5 Live.

After learning of Cash's comments, Federer has, unsurprisingly, disagreed and hit back with a fiery response.

The world number 10 claimed he has been struggling with a niggle throughout the tournament and thinks he is one of the few who do not abuse the system.

"Look, I mean, I explained myself a couple of days ago after the Stan match," Federer said.

"Yeah, my leg has been hurting me since the (Noah) Rubin match (in the second round). I was happy that I was able to navigate through the pain. For some reason against Stan I had it from the start on both sides of the groin.

"After he took a medical timeout, I thought I could also take one for a change and see if actually something like a massage during the match is actually going to help me. It did a little bit potentially. I'm not sure.

"And then today after probably – well, I felt my quad midway through the second set already, and the groin started to hurt midway through the third set.

"I just told myself, The rules are there that you can use them. I also think we shouldn't be using these rules or abusing the system. I think I've led the way for 20 years."

"So I think to be critical there is exaggerating. I'm the last guy to call a medical timeout. So I don't know what he's talking about."

Indeed, the former world number one did not technically break any rules by receiving treatment, however, it is an issue the ATP could very well look into should players continue to misuse medical timeouts over the course of the season.

