What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

McGregor has just destroyed Diaz.

Nate Diaz verbally destroyed by Conor McGregor in latest x-rated rant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Conor McGregor was in incredible form yet again on the microphone over the weekend, this time saving his most savage insults for the likes of Floyd Mayweather and other UFC fighters.

Especially Nate Diaz.

AN EVENING WITH CONOR MCGREGOR

His Q&A session was packed out in Manchester as people wanted to hear what the Notorious had to say when speaking to Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com, and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

While throwing plenty of insults out to everybody, his main focus was Diaz for one particular video call he had with McGregor’s current rival, Mayweather.

Speaking on stage, he said: “Nate’s a b***h.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Stone Cold sent a brilliant tweet when Owens hit Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Stone Cold sent a brilliant tweet when Owens hit Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Fan photo reveals weird way WWE's bigger superstars were brought to Royal Rumble ring

Fan photo reveals weird way WWE's bigger superstars were brought to Royal Rumble ring

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

“Nate’s a f*****g b***h, and let me tell you why.

X-RATED RANT

“I had the biggest respect for Nate – and I still have big respect for Nick, he’s out doing his thing – but when [Nate] took that phone call or that video call from Floyd Mayweather, and was like, ‘hello Floyd’s fans,’ he was Floyd’s b***h that night.

“I was like, you f*****g p***y. You absolute p***y.

“When he had that video call, he should’ve been on the other end of that line and when Floyd was saying ‘you made McGregor tap out,’ he’s like, ‘yeah I did,’ and Floyd is saying, ‘I’m going to finish the job.’

“He should’ve said, ‘shut your f*****g mouth or I’ll strangle you too!’ and then post that everywhere.

“And then all of a sudden, it would’ve been like, f**k Floyd. It would’ve be me and Nate again. But he was Floyd’s b***h that night. He was Floyd’s employee that night.

“So look, f**k Nate. F**k Nick. F**k the Diaz Brothers. And if you want to be down with the Diaz Brothers, then f**k you too.

“I was expecting a different situation, but I couldn’t believe it when I watched it. I watched like 10 minutes of it, and Floyd’s like, ‘hey Nate, say hello to my fans.’

“You f*****g b***h. It’s the biggest b***h move I’ve ever seen. So, whatever, it is what it is. Now you’re back in the queue. Now you’re at the back of the queue.”

Ouch.

UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2

That’s probably the platform the Irishman needed to let his true feelings out, and fans will eagerly be waiting to see if Nate will have a comeback, if he decides to hit back at all.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s comments? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Jose Aldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again