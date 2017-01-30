Conor McGregor was in incredible form yet again on the microphone over the weekend, this time saving his most savage insults for the likes of Floyd Mayweather and other UFC fighters.

Especially Nate Diaz.

AN EVENING WITH CONOR MCGREGOR

His Q&A session was packed out in Manchester as people wanted to hear what the Notorious had to say when speaking to Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com, and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

While throwing plenty of insults out to everybody, his main focus was Diaz for one particular video call he had with McGregor’s current rival, Mayweather.

Speaking on stage, he said: “Nate’s a b***h.

“Nate’s a f*****g b***h, and let me tell you why.

X-RATED RANT

“I had the biggest respect for Nate – and I still have big respect for Nick, he’s out doing his thing – but when [Nate] took that phone call or that video call from Floyd Mayweather, and was like, ‘hello Floyd’s fans,’ he was Floyd’s b***h that night.

“I was like, you f*****g p***y. You absolute p***y.

“When he had that video call, he should’ve been on the other end of that line and when Floyd was saying ‘you made McGregor tap out,’ he’s like, ‘yeah I did,’ and Floyd is saying, ‘I’m going to finish the job.’

“He should’ve said, ‘shut your f*****g mouth or I’ll strangle you too!’ and then post that everywhere.

“And then all of a sudden, it would’ve been like, f**k Floyd. It would’ve be me and Nate again. But he was Floyd’s b***h that night. He was Floyd’s employee that night.

“So look, f**k Nate. F**k Nick. F**k the Diaz Brothers. And if you want to be down with the Diaz Brothers, then f**k you too.

“I was expecting a different situation, but I couldn’t believe it when I watched it. I watched like 10 minutes of it, and Floyd’s like, ‘hey Nate, say hello to my fans.’

“You f*****g b***h. It’s the biggest b***h move I’ve ever seen. So, whatever, it is what it is. Now you’re back in the queue. Now you’re at the back of the queue.”

Ouch.

That’s probably the platform the Irishman needed to let his true feelings out, and fans will eagerly be waiting to see if Nate will have a comeback, if he decides to hit back at all.

