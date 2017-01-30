Dwyane Wade was recently asked by his younger teammates to be around for more practices as the season goes on.

His performance on Sunday during the 121-108 win against the Philadelphia 76ers will do nothing to quiet those calls from the young roster, especially one play in particular.

Young players should be forewarned when they are guarding an older legend like Wade, keep your wits about you or you might get embarrassed.

Richaun Holmes knows that now as he was the latest victim of one of the many tricks that Flash still has in his bag. It was no doubt gathered somewhere over the course of his 13-year career.

The shooting guard drove against a crowd of Sixers, got them in the air with an up-fake and then faked a pass to the baseline while taking care to tap Holmes with the ball.

He fell for the fake and the 35-year-old easily canned a fall away jumper amid the confusion about where his fake pass was going.

In real time, the play looks like something out of a video game or the And-1 Mixtape Tour. That will probably be a moment that the young forward doesn’t forget any time soon.

Now, in practice, those younger Bulls will probably be asking for tips on how to incorporate that fake into their own games. Unfortunately for them, Wade probably won’t be giving them any pointers on how to steal it.

Their oldest player might even end up using it against them at some point, but hey, that’s what they asked for.