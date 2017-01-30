The story of the current lightweight situation in the UFC is that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will do battle on March 4 for the interim crown.

Both fighters have thrown verbal haymakers at each other for some time now, but one thing they both share in common is that they really don’t like Conor McGregor.

LIGHTWEIGHT TENSION

They’ve not held back in their criticism of the Irishman as he currently embarks on a hiatus from the organisation – but he’s managed to remain in the limelight anyway.

During his Q&A session with Ariel Helwani in front of a packed-out audience, the Notorious finally responded to The Eagle and El Cucuy’s bold claims on how they’ll defeat him and take his gold, whenever he returns to the Octagon.

And he didn’t hold back in his criticism, especially since he revealed the UFC didn’t even discuss the interim situation with him.

He said: “Not a whisper about that one. But business is business.

“You’ve got to create (attention), because the two guys who are fighting for that interim belt are bums.

'SLOPPY, MESSY, CHINNY'

"I always look at the game, the fight game in the UFC, and sometimes I wonder to myself why it’s never broken through to that next level, why no one before me has ever gotten to that next level.

“Because they’re all dogs**t.

“They’re sloppy, messy, chinny. It’s not pretty to look at, and it’s the same with these clowns.

“Two bums fighting for an interim belt. They should be very happy that I’m chilling now, taking a break, and they have this little chance to think they’re up there.

“But in reality, they’re nowhere close.

“They both would be knocked out stiff. Both chinny, both wild, too sloppy.”

Finally, after months of insults from the top two contenders, we have a response from the lightweight king himself and he didn't disappoint.

Although, there’s probably no need to play down the interim situation, considering he went through the same thing in the featherweight division before knocking out Jose Aldo.

Who knows if that could happen again?

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s long-awaited response to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

