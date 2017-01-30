What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Leonardo Ulloa’s latest tweet stuns Leicester City fans

This time last year, Leicester City and their supporters were living in dream land.

The Foxes were flying high at the top of the Premier League table and on course to achieve arguably the single greatest feat in the history of team sport.

Claudio Ranieri’s men went on to lift the Premier League trophy, laughing in the face of their 5000/1 pre-season odds, to the astonishment of the entire world; however, this season they’ve been brought crashing back down to earth.

First of all, they lost one of their key performers from last season - arguably *the* standout performer - in N’Golo Kante.

Leicester have looked a shadow of the team that won the title last season without the French midfielder in their ranks.

Secondly, they’ve struggled with the demands of combining the Premier League with Champions League football.

And thirdly, it was never going to be possible to replicate what they achieved last season. It just wasn’t.

Leicester currently find themselves 15th in the Premier League table, four points from safety, and are in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation dogfight. It would be no surprise, given their recent form, if they were relegated to the Championship in May.

Derby County v Leicester City - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Ulloa has just given Ranieri a major headache

Ranieri, who already had enough to worry about, has now been given another problem by Leonardo Ulloa.

Leicester City v Everton - Premier League

The Argentine striker has stunned Leicester fans with the following tweet…

“With all respect for LCFC FANS. I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them…”

Twitter reaction to Ulloa's tweet

And it's definitely his real account...

It seems he’s going down the same route as Dimitri Payet to force a move late in the transfer window.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-PAYET

Ulloa trying to force a move to Sunderland?

It’s unclear why Ulloa feels betrayed by his manager, although the striker has been linked with a transfer to Sunderland in recent days.

Leicester have reportedly rejected a £7 million bid for the forward, who fell down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium following the high-profile arrivals of Ahmed Musa and Islam Slimani, and perhaps he was told that he could move if an acceptable bid was made for his services.

FBL-EUR-C1-LEICESTER-COPENHAGEN

Ranieri, though, is keen to keep all of his players ahead of what promises to be a very interesting next few months.

Topics:
England Football
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Leicester City
Kasper Schmeichel

