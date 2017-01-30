What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Oscar Perez features for the smallest team .

FIFA 17: tallest XI vs smallest XI

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Have you ever thought about what would happen if a tall XI went head-to-head with a small XI on FIFA 17? 

One teenager from Norway, with the YouTube channel 'Daily Trading Tips FIFA 17', has released a video showing just what a tall and small XI would look like on the video game. 

Unsurprisingly, the result of the two teams battling it out is rather entertaining. As you can see by the video below, the FIFA player shows the 'smallest team on FIFA 17 in every single position' against the tallest. 

Article continues below

There may not be too many big names playing for either side - the likes of Leigh Broxham, Nasser Jahfali and co. star for the small team - but it is still an extremely intriguing contest. 

It's fair to say that one of the best moments of the video is when the two teams embrace each other ahead of their pre-match handshakes. 

The video even catches the moment when the tallest player on the game shakes hand with the smallest player. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Stone Cold sent a brilliant tweet when Owens hit Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Stone Cold sent a brilliant tweet when Owens hit Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Fan photo reveals weird way WWE's bigger superstars were brought to Royal Rumble ring

Fan photo reveals weird way WWE's bigger superstars were brought to Royal Rumble ring

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

Tall vs small 

But what actually happens during the clash? Well, the small XI race into a two-goal lead but are pegged back to 2-2 before the interval. Unsurprisingly, the small XI fail to deal with the tall XI's set pieces. 

With just over 70 minutes on the clock, the result still appears to be in the balance with the two teams drawing 3-3, but, ultimately, the video fails to show the final outcome of the game. 

The video is still worth watching, however, as it's fascinating to see how the two teams attempt to combat each other's strengths. 

Anyway, enjoy the FIFA 17 battle here: 

Name your best tall and small XI in the comments section below! 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo
EA SPORTS FIFA
Lionel Messi
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again