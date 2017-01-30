Have you ever thought about what would happen if a tall XI went head-to-head with a small XI on FIFA 17?

One teenager from Norway, with the YouTube channel 'Daily Trading Tips FIFA 17', has released a video showing just what a tall and small XI would look like on the video game.

Unsurprisingly, the result of the two teams battling it out is rather entertaining. As you can see by the video below, the FIFA player shows the 'smallest team on FIFA 17 in every single position' against the tallest.

There may not be too many big names playing for either side - the likes of Leigh Broxham, Nasser Jahfali and co. star for the small team - but it is still an extremely intriguing contest.

It's fair to say that one of the best moments of the video is when the two teams embrace each other ahead of their pre-match handshakes.

The video even catches the moment when the tallest player on the game shakes hand with the smallest player.

Tall vs small

But what actually happens during the clash? Well, the small XI race into a two-goal lead but are pegged back to 2-2 before the interval. Unsurprisingly, the small XI fail to deal with the tall XI's set pieces.

With just over 70 minutes on the clock, the result still appears to be in the balance with the two teams drawing 3-3, but, ultimately, the video fails to show the final outcome of the game.

The video is still worth watching, however, as it's fascinating to see how the two teams attempt to combat each other's strengths.

Anyway, enjoy the FIFA 17 battle here:

Name your best tall and small XI in the comments section below!

