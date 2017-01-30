So far in January, the winter transfer window has been relatively quiet, with only a handful of squad players swapping allegiances within the Premier League.

But, as can sometimes be this case with just a couple of days of the window remaining, one or two huge deals can just appear from nowhere.

Like many of their Premier League rivals, Chelsea have kept any potential deals in the offing under wraps for most of the last few weeks.

However, as the clock ticks down they could be about to burst into action with a couple of late signings.

The first being Sead Kolasinac.

With Branislav Ivanovic expected to be on the move to Zenit St Petersburg, Antonio Conte is eager to bring another defender in and Schalke's Kolasinac is his main priority.

The full-back's contract is up in the summer but the Blues are hopeful they can persuade his Bundesliga employers to cash in while they can.

And while they could get Kolasinac on the cheap, Conte's second target is going to cost a lot more.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are also interested in signing Celtic star Moussa Dembele.

The young French forward has attracted plenty of new followers during his stellar debut campaign in the Scottish top flight.

He has already found the back of the net on 20 occasions this term and the Chelsea boss is still looking to improve his attacking options for the second half of the season.

Nevertheless, Celtic remain reluctant to sell and any deal could cost the Premier League leaders at least £40 million.

Dembele certainly has heaps of potential but that fee still looks extortionate for a 20-year-old.

An opinion echoed by various Chelsea fans on Twitter, who are afraid the club could cough up way over the odds for the promising forward.

