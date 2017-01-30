What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Chelsea interested in making £40 million-rated striker signing

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So far in January, the winter transfer window has been relatively quiet, with only a handful of squad players swapping allegiances within the Premier League.

But, as can sometimes be this case with just a couple of days of the window remaining, one or two huge deals can just appear from nowhere.

Like many of their Premier League rivals, Chelsea have kept any potential deals in the offing under wraps for most of the last few weeks.

Article continues below

However, as the clock ticks down they could be about to burst into action with a couple of late signings.

The first being Sead Kolasinac.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Stone Cold sent a brilliant tweet when Owens hit Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Stone Cold sent a brilliant tweet when Owens hit Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Fan photo reveals weird way WWE's bigger superstars were brought to Royal Rumble ring

Fan photo reveals weird way WWE's bigger superstars were brought to Royal Rumble ring

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

The son of West Ham's chairman could be in trouble for his savage Payet tweet

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

With Branislav Ivanovic expected to be on the move to Zenit St Petersburg, Antonio Conte is eager to bring another defender in and Schalke's Kolasinac is his main priority.

The full-back's contract is up in the summer but the Blues are hopeful they can persuade his Bundesliga employers to cash in while they can.

And while they could get Kolasinac on the cheap, Conte's second target is going to cost a lot more.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are also interested in signing Celtic star Moussa Dembele.

Rangers v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

The young French forward has attracted plenty of new followers during his stellar debut campaign in the Scottish top flight.

He has already found the back of the net on 20 occasions this term and the Chelsea boss is still looking to improve his attacking options for the second half of the season.

Nevertheless, Celtic remain reluctant to sell and any deal could cost the Premier League leaders at least £40 million.

Rangers v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

Dembele certainly has heaps of potential but that fee still looks extortionate for a 20-year-old.

An opinion echoed by various Chelsea fans on Twitter, who are afraid the club could cough up way over the odds for the promising forward.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Celtic FC
Chelsea
Transfer News
John Terry
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again