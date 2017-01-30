Unless you were keeping up with the betting odds until the final minutes, Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble might have come as a slight surprise.

That’s because the likes of Goldberg, Braun Strowman, The Undertaker and even Samoa Joe were seen as favourites heading into the event.

ROYAL RUMBLE 2017

Regardless of that, The Viper secures a main event match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33, and although John Cena is now the champion, other rumours suggest Bray Wyatt could enter Orlando with the gold.

When focusing on the Royal Rumble, Orton is often overlooked as his numbers haven’t always stood out compared to others.

We see names like Kane and Roman Reigns that have record-breaking eliminations in one match.

Stone Cold Steve Austin still holds the record for the most Royal Rumble victories with three, while Chris Jericho broke the record for most time spent in the Rumble match at just under five hours.

However, there’s one statistic that shows Orton is not only a reliable Royal Rumble competitor, but perhaps one of the best and most consistent men to have ever been involved.

INCREDIBLE RECORD

The WWE Stats & Info account on Twitter posted Orton’s Rumble record in celebration of his latest victory, claiming that in addition to his two victories, he has also been in the final four of seven of the eight Rumble’s he’s featured in.

The one he didn’t do so well in came all the way back in 2004, where he was the 17th star to be eliminated courtesy of Mick Foley, and it was eventually won by Chris Benoit.

He was the runner-up to Rey Mysterio in 2006, while he also holds a victory in 2009 where he eliminated Triple H.

He also lasted until the final four in 2007, which The Undertaker won, while Alberto Del Rio claimed victory in the biggest Rumble ever, throwing over Orton – who was the 38th to be eliminated – before eliminating Santino Marella to win.

While fans might not be happy with the choice of winner this year, there’s no denying that The Viper will go down as one of the most dangerous Rumble competitors in history.

