It was reported over the weekend, by the Mirror, that Liverpool will sell Daniel Sturridge this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is understood to have lost patience with the striker’s poor injury record and will attempt to offload the England international at the end of the season.

Everybody, including Klopp, knows what a lethal striker Sturridge can be when fit. But the 27-year-old, in his manager’s opinion, misses too many matches to have a future at Anfield.

Sturridge produced his best football, and managed to steer clear of too many injuries, during the 2013-14 campaign under Brendan Rodgers.

He scored 24 goals in 33 appearances for the Reds and, in the process, cemented his reputation as one of the league’s best strikers.

But since that season, Sturridge has failed to keep himself fit.

He scored five goals in 18 appearances during the 2014-15 campaign, 13 in 25 the season after and currently has five goals in 13 matches this term.

The left-footed forward also finds himself behind Roberto Firmino in the pecking order. The Brazilian is more of a Klopp-type forward than his out-of-favour teammate.

Rodgers: Sturridge must do more

Rodgers, who now managed Celtic, admits Sturridge must do more to make himself available for selection.

“Daniel will always get goals, he has that quality, but it’s about trying to fit it into the way your team works," the Northern Irish coach told talkSPORT, per the Mirror. “That wasn’t easy to do when I was at Liverpool. We always had to find a way to fit him in the team.

“Sometimes he was out wide with Luis Suarez central and other games he was central and Luis was wide.

“There was always a conundrum there because you want to be aggressive and press the game and there are certain areas of the pitch where you always have to look – if Daniel is in the team - where you can and can’t press.

“There is no doubting his goalscoring ability but a No 9 in the modern game now has to give more than that.

“I brought him into the club because I wanted to build a team that was fast, dynamic, unpredictable, had power and pace and Daniel gave us all of that. He joined us in the January and for the next 18 months he was incredible.”

Rodgers: One difference between Sturridge and Suarez

Indeed, Rodgers believes there’s only one difference between Sturridge and the likes of Suarez, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He has the talent to be one of the best players and strikers in the world, but the best players in the world are available. You look at Suarez, Neymar, Messi, Ronaldo - they play games,” he added.

“They are churning out 50, 60 games a season, plus international games, so you have to be available. If he is available and he is fighting and pressing and running, everything else comes natural to him.”

Although Sturridge is a good player, we’re not sure he’s that good, Brendan.

