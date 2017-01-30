What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho reveals huge offer he rejected to join Manchester United

It was difficult for anyone to predict where Jose Mourinho would end up after losing his job at Chelsea in December 2015.

The manner of the circumstances underpinning his dismissal saw his reputation take a significant hit despite all he had achieved throughout his glittering career until then.

Amid reports of rifts between several senior players and himself, Mourinho his second stint at Chelsea end with only nine wins from the opening 16 Premier League fixtures of his third season in charge.

The Special One was out of work for the remainder of the campaign until Manchester United confirmed he would replace Louis van Gaal for the 2016-17 season.

Rumours of him potentially joining the Red Devils circulated for weeks prior to his appointment, but it seems Mourinho was in high demand across the football world despite the somewhat bitter end to his Chelsea career.

The three-time Premier League winner claims he turned down a lucrative offer to ply his trade in the Chinese Super League after getting the boot from Stamford Bridge.

“I have already refused a big offer to go to China, but I don’t criticise anyone who decides to do it,” Mourinho told GQ Magazine.

While the 54-year-old resisted the lure of the eye-watering wages up for grabs in the Far East, he concedes the growing financial power of the region poses a threat to European football.

“It’s their choice, their life. Only they can decide what they need for their future. Other managers in the Premier League have been critical, but I am no critic.

“If you are negotiating a new contract with one of your players, and you offer him £5m per year and they offer £25m, then you have a big problem.

“I am worried because they can offer contracts that are impossible to offer in Europe.

FBL-ENG-PR-STOKE-MAN UTD

“But in the end the player who wants to go is a player that maybe you don’t want to keep. Imagine the guy who is 24 or 25, and he wants to go? At 24, or 25? OK, goodbye, be happy.

“The player who is 31 or 32, and they go for a few years and then come back with a bank account full, OK. But when they are young and they have a chance to be in the best competitions, and they still decide to go, well maybe it is better that they go.”

Oscar, Ramires and Axel Witsel are a handful of several world-class players who've left top-flight European clubs in favour of China during the prime of their career.

While the Far East is certainly a useful outlet for cashing in on expendable personnel, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Mourinho and other top managers could soon find themselves struggling to fend off bids for even first-team stars.

