Last week it was revealed that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard would be rejoining the club in a coaching capacity.

The former skipper has taken up a role with the club's academy just over 18 months after leaving Anfield and it seems as though Gerrard could be set for a future career in coaching full time.

The 36-year-old had a rather underwhelming two seasons stateside with LA Galaxy and is set to take up his new position at the beginning of February.

Article continues below

And Luis Garcia, Gerrard's teammate between 2004 and 2007, believes his presence and knowledge of the game will be of great benefit to the club's youngsters.

The Spaniard, who was a part of the famous Champions League winning side in 2005, also stated that his former captain could well be in charge of the first team in due time.

Article continues below

Garcia backs Gerrard to become future Liverpool boss

Speaking to 888 Sport, Garcia said: “Having Stevie around the academy will be a big boost because he is a very important character for Liverpool.

"I’m sure everyone at the club is very happy to have him there and I cannot see why he will not be the manager one day. He’s getting his badges with young players.

"Why not? We will see in a couple of years, first as an assistant coach and then manager. We’ve seen it before.”

The 38-year-old, who last played for Central Coast Mariners in Australia, certainly knows Gerrard's character and leadership abilities better than most so maybe we should be keeping an eye on the ex-England man's progress in the coaching world.

Gerrard pleased to be back at Anfield

As for Gerrard himself, the former England and Liverpool captain was delighted to rejoin his former club saying the move 'completes the circle'.

“It feels like completing the circle; returning to the place where professionally it all began,” the retired midfielder was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

“I don't think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation.

“This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience to the young players at an important period of their development.”

Read the full 888sport interview with Luis Garcia, including his thoughts that Liverpool need to beat Chelsea because top four spot is now in jeopardy.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms