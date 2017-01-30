The New England Patriots will head into Super Bowl 51 this weekend as a three-point favourite if you are to believe what Vegas are saying.

But in reality, it seems like Atlanta Falcons are already being written off to such an extent that some would spot them a touchdown lead and still expect to see Bill Belichick and Tom Brady do what they always do and win out.

So, with so many seeming pessimistic and defeatist as we get closer to the big game, we're going to take a look at the ways that the Falcons can get the Patriots off their stride and walk away from NRG Stadium with the Lombardi Trophy in their grasp.

Stay Level-Headed

It's the Super Bowl, the biggest game of the year and likely the biggest game of every single man on the Falcons roster's lives. They've not been here before.

Speaking to Osi Umenyiora last week, the New York Giants legend and two-time Super Bowl winner told us that he didn't try to get too high and caught up in the atmosphere and hype, or too low and worried about what could go wrong or his matchup.

Instead, Umenyiora told us that he sat down with Michael Strahan and said one thing to the Hall of Famer: "If we don't perform today, we're going to lose the biggest game of our lives."

That's it. No motivational speech, no unnerving negativity or overly optimistic positivity. Just do your job and do it as best as you can.

Pressure, Pressure, Pressure

Osi is a former player who had a great rivalry with Brady and his AFC East rival the Patriots during his storied career in New York. Just like Umenyiora, Strahan and Tuck did during both their Super Bowl wins over New England, Atlanta will need to attack the New England quarterback and get to him.

If you let Brady have time in the pocket, he is the best there ever was at stringing completions and first downs together, dinking and dunking his team down the field until suddenly their in the redzone.

The Falcons need to get at Brady and to do that they need to confuse his offensive line. Belichick will probably have a plan for Vic Beasley so it's up to the rest of the Falcons pass rushers to bull, stunt and spin their way into the backfield.

Pioli Knows All

The Falcons have an advantage. They have Bill Belichick's former right-hand man on their staff. Scott Pioli worked with Belichick for a decade in all manner of roles before becoming the head personnel guy in Foxboro.

After a failed stint as General Manager with the Chiefs, Pioli is in the Falcons front office as Assistant GM. If there is a man that knows everything there is to know about how Belichick plans for big games and opponents, it is Pioli. Whatever Pioli says, do it.

