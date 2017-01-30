Now that the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view is in the books, we can look forward to what could happen in the coming months.

Neither Brock Lesnar or Goldberg managed to outlast 29 other men, with Goldberg eliminating The Beast Incarnate which was quickly followed up by The Undertaker eliminating the former WCW Champion.

WRESTLEMANIA PLANS

Key events in the final few moments of the match, which was won by Randy Orton, gave us a better indication of what we could see at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

It now looks as if Roman Reigns could be taking on The Deadman after he eliminated the latter, but Owens might not have his championship by the time WrestleMania comes around.

That’s according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as he explained how the storylines will revolve around the Universal crown.

Goldberg is expected to main event Fastlane, and take on Owens for the title.

UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Meltzer added that Goldberg could leave Fastlane as the new champion, as it looks doubtful that the WWE would have Lesnar interfere in the main event of a pay-per-view to help Owens retain.

That means Owens will be available to challenge Chris Jericho for the United States Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All instead.

This opens up the possibility of Goldberg and Lesnar doing battle on April 2 for the Universal title, something fans may not approve of with two part-timers competing for Raw’s biggest prize.

It’s also expected to be the final time they face off, and Goldberg has already embarrassed Lesnar on numerous occasions.

Perhaps Lesnar will be the one leaving WrestleMania 33 as the new Universal Champion.

