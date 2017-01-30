What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

arsene wenger.

Bayern Munich trolled Arsenal on Twitter before FA Cup draw

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If Arsenal could have picked any team to face in the fifth round of the FA Cup, you suspect non-league Sutton United would have featured pretty high up the list.

The Gunners have been drawn to face the team that knocked out Leeds United in the fourth round over the weekend - but Arsene Wenger’s men would much rather have played the tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Instead, the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will make their way to the 5,000-capacity Gander Green Lane next month, hoping to avoid what would go down as one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history if they lose.

Article continues below

The fixture has ‘potential banana skin’ written all over it.

If any Premier League team is capable of messing this one up, it’s surely Arsenal.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Stone Cold sent a brilliant tweet when Owens hit Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Stone Cold sent a brilliant tweet when Owens hit Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Fan photo reveals weird way WWE's bigger superstars were brought to Royal Rumble ring

Fan photo reveals weird way WWE's bigger superstars were brought to Royal Rumble ring

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

Watch: The brilliant FIFA 17 match between the tallest XI and smallest XI

Watch: The brilliant FIFA 17 match between the tallest XI and smallest XI

Dream FA Cup tie

But what an FA Cup tie we have on our hands. This is what football’s oldest cup competition is all about.

Check out the reaction from the Sutton fans when the draw was made…

Magical.

Bayern Munich trolled Arsenal on Twitter beforehand

You might have missed it, but a few hours beforehand the Gunners were trolled on Twitter by Bayern Munich.

It’s a running joke that Arsenal always draw Bayern in the knockout rounds of the Champions League - they’re actually going head-to-head again in two weeks time - and the German club couldn’t resist sending a cheeky tweet in the English club’s direction.

Arsenal, to be fair to them, had a pretty amusing response…

Twitter reacts to the bantz

And here’s how Twitter reacted to the banter…

Arsenal and Bayern meet on February 15

Arsenal face Bayern at the Allianz Arena on February 15, before the return leg takes place at the Emirates on March 7.

Swansea City v Arsenal - Premier League

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Bundesliga
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Bayern Munich

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again