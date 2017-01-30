If Arsenal could have picked any team to face in the fifth round of the FA Cup, you suspect non-league Sutton United would have featured pretty high up the list.

The Gunners have been drawn to face the team that knocked out Leeds United in the fourth round over the weekend - but Arsene Wenger’s men would much rather have played the tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Instead, the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will make their way to the 5,000-capacity Gander Green Lane next month, hoping to avoid what would go down as one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history if they lose.

The fixture has ‘potential banana skin’ written all over it.

If any Premier League team is capable of messing this one up, it’s surely Arsenal.

Dream FA Cup tie

But what an FA Cup tie we have on our hands. This is what football’s oldest cup competition is all about.

Check out the reaction from the Sutton fans when the draw was made…

Magical.

Bayern Munich trolled Arsenal on Twitter beforehand

You might have missed it, but a few hours beforehand the Gunners were trolled on Twitter by Bayern Munich.

It’s a running joke that Arsenal always draw Bayern in the knockout rounds of the Champions League - they’re actually going head-to-head again in two weeks time - and the German club couldn’t resist sending a cheeky tweet in the English club’s direction.

Arsenal, to be fair to them, had a pretty amusing response…

Twitter reacts to the bantz

And here’s how Twitter reacted to the banter…

Arsenal and Bayern meet on February 15

Arsenal face Bayern at the Allianz Arena on February 15, before the return leg takes place at the Emirates on March 7.

