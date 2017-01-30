What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Eliaquim Mangala.

Eliaquim Mangala destroyed on Twitter after howler for Valencia v Las Palmas

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It wasn’t long ago that Eliaquim Mangala was being talked about as a future defensive superstar.

The France international starred for FC Porto and earned himself a £42 million move to Manchester City in August 2014.

But rather than blossom into the next Rio Ferdinand or John Terry, Mangala ended up flopping in the Premier League.

Article continues below

He continued to make mistakes and Pep Guardiola, before he’d even taken over at the Etihad Stadium you suspect, decided in August to offload the 25-year-old to Valencia for the season.

Mangala has made 14 La Liga appearances for Los Che this term, but it’s not exactly been a dream loan move for the centre-back.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: Kirk Cousins showed off his speed in incredible defensive play at Pro Bowl

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Stone Cold sent a brilliant tweet when Owens hit Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Stone Cold sent a brilliant tweet when Owens hit Stunner on Reigns at Royal Rumble

Fan photo reveals weird way WWE's bigger superstars were brought to Royal Rumble ring

Fan photo reveals weird way WWE's bigger superstars were brought to Royal Rumble ring

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

David Beckham reveals the club Man Utd wanted him to join instead of Madrid

Watch: The brilliant FIFA 17 match between the tallest XI and smallest XI

Watch: The brilliant FIFA 17 match between the tallest XI and smallest XI

Valencia are struggling in La Liga - badly

Valencia are currently 15th in La Liga, six points from safety, and are in very real danger of being dragged into a relegation fight over the next few months.

There have been signs of improvement recently; following the departure of Cesare Prandelli earlier this month, the Spanish giants have won their previous two matches under caretaker coach Voro.

Valencia CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

However, Valencia returned to losing ways this evening against Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.

Santi Mina put the visitors ahead but goals from Jonathan Viera and Mauricio Lemos either side of half-time put the home side 2-1 ahead.

Mangala's awful error seals the points for Las Palmas

Las Palmas then made sure of the three points thanks to a calamitous error from the aforementioned Mangala.

The ball was swung into the box by Pedro Bigas and all Mangala had to do was head it clear.

p1b7ol08mt1g791gidt7r7iun769.jpg

Instead, the Frenchman appeared to be caught in two minds over whether to head the ball or chest it, he slipped and Kevin-Prince Boateng finished past Diego Alves.

p1b7ol0kmnvdcos916judi61kgab.jpg

Video: Mangala's awful mistake

Twitter destroyed him

Mangala then got destroyed by those watching the match on Twitter…

We can only hope for his sake that Guardiola spent this evening in a restaurant somewhere.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Valencia
UEFA Champions League
Football
Manchester City
Premier League
Eliaquim Mangala

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again