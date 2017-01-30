It wasn’t long ago that Eliaquim Mangala was being talked about as a future defensive superstar.

The France international starred for FC Porto and earned himself a £42 million move to Manchester City in August 2014.

But rather than blossom into the next Rio Ferdinand or John Terry, Mangala ended up flopping in the Premier League.

He continued to make mistakes and Pep Guardiola, before he’d even taken over at the Etihad Stadium you suspect, decided in August to offload the 25-year-old to Valencia for the season.

Mangala has made 14 La Liga appearances for Los Che this term, but it’s not exactly been a dream loan move for the centre-back.

Valencia are struggling in La Liga - badly

Valencia are currently 15th in La Liga, six points from safety, and are in very real danger of being dragged into a relegation fight over the next few months.

There have been signs of improvement recently; following the departure of Cesare Prandelli earlier this month, the Spanish giants have won their previous two matches under caretaker coach Voro.

However, Valencia returned to losing ways this evening against Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.

Santi Mina put the visitors ahead but goals from Jonathan Viera and Mauricio Lemos either side of half-time put the home side 2-1 ahead.

Mangala's awful error seals the points for Las Palmas

Las Palmas then made sure of the three points thanks to a calamitous error from the aforementioned Mangala.

The ball was swung into the box by Pedro Bigas and all Mangala had to do was head it clear.

Instead, the Frenchman appeared to be caught in two minds over whether to head the ball or chest it, he slipped and Kevin-Prince Boateng finished past Diego Alves.

Video: Mangala's awful mistake

Twitter destroyed him

Mangala then got destroyed by those watching the match on Twitter…

We can only hope for his sake that Guardiola spent this evening in a restaurant somewhere.

