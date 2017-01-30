What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Michael Owen.

Michael Owen has revealed his dream six-a-side team

Michael Owen has played alongside some of the finest footballers of all-time at some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Throughout his 17-year career, which included stints at Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United, the former England international has constantly been surrounded by the best in the business.

He hung up his boots in 2013 after making nine appearances for his fifth and final club Stoke City during the 2012-13 campaign, ending his career with 150 goals in 326 appearances.

Whether picking the midfielders who provided impeccable service for his goals or the defenders who prevented them going in at the other end, Owen is spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting a dream team.

Asked to name his dream career six-a-side team, the 37-year-old has put together a formidable outfit of former colleagues as per Squawka.

GK: EDWIN VAN DER SAR

Owen opts for the Dutchman ahead of the obvious alternative in Iker Casillas, likely because he spent an entire two seasons longer with the former while clinching the 2010-11 Premier League title.

FBL-ASIA-CHN-NED-AJAX-TRAINING

DEF: RIO FERDINAND & NEMANJA VIDIC 

It’s difficult to name a more solid defensive partnership in recent history than Ferdinand and Vidic.

The pair – who won five Premier League titles during nine seasons together at Old Trafford – is likely to be one Owen is glad he never had to face.

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

 MID: ZINEDINE ZIDANE & STEVEN GERRARD 

A combination of Zidane’s technique and Gerrard’s power in a midfield duo truly is reserved only for fantasy team selections.

The clear choice for Owen despite spending only one season with the Frenchman at Real Madrid.

 FWD: RONALDO

Owen played with the likes of Raul and Robbie Fowler, yet he simply can’t go past the iconic Brazilian.

Il Fenomeno netted a stunning 24 goals in all competitions during Owen’s maiden campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu, making his selection one of the few no-brainers in this team.

Real Madrid's Michael Owen is greeted by

It’s always difficult for former pros to pick one ex-teammate over another, but this is certainly a top drawer selection of incredibly talented players.

Who would you have in your dream six-a-side team? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

