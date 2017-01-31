Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo says that his team can challenge Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton for the 2017 drivers and constructors titles.

The Australia was optimistic about his team's chances ahead of the new season and for good reason; Red Bull were the only team to win a race in 2016 other than double champions Mercedes.

And, with the departure of world champion Nico Rosberg, Ricciardo believes he can give Hamilton, and new recruit Valtteri Bottas, headaches on the track.

The four-time winner had a strong 2016 campaign finishing third in the drivers' standings with eight total podium finishes and will be hoping to improve upon that when the new season begins.

"I think we can challenge, yes," he told F1.com, per Sky Sports. "If we make the same improvements we did last year then he [Hamilton] won't have anything easy, believe me."

'At first it was a surprise'

The 27-year-old then commented on Rosberg's decision to retire.

"At first it was a surprise, but once I went through it in my head and put myself in his shoes I understood it a lot better," he added.

"He has a family now, he's been involved in the sport even before he was racing himself through his dad Keke, so it's a long career in that respect. It drains you with all the travel and commitments and he reached what he wanted, so now it's time for him to chill out. I get it, mate!"

Formidable team

Ricciardo will be looking for his maiden world title in 2017 alongside teammate and rising star of the sport, Max Verstappen.

The duo make up arguably the most formidable team in Formula 1 and with encouraging off season testing, they will be hoping to mount a serious challenge to end Mercedes' recent hegemony.

Verstappen, 19, became the youngest driver in history to win a Grand Prix last season and the dogged, yet risky, style of the Dutchman makes him one to watch in 2017 too.

