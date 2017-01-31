Sunday's Royal Rumble was certainly a landmark event and marked several significant title changes alongside the Rumble match itself.

Whilst there may be much fan criticism over the main event, fans were all seemingly happy with the rest of the event.

New champions

The shocks started early on Sunday night as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro and Sheamus to claim the RAW Tag Team Championships on the Royal Rumble pre- show.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Were WWE right to have Gallows and Anderson win the titles? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

A title change on a PPV pre- show is almost unheard of in the WWE, but Gallows and Anderson finally claimed the belts that many feel they should have won a long time ago.

While the title change gave the Royal Rumble a very strong start, a report on Monday has claimed that it was a very last minute decision.

Article continues below

Cesaro and Sheamus had been expected to regain their titles in the match which saw two officials required to oversee the contest.

However a report via RingsideNews has claimed that the decision to have the titles change hands was made very last minute.

Cesaro and Sheamus would both appear in the Royal Rumble match later that night and cracks would begin to show between the pair.

The decision to put the titles on Gallows and Anderson could signal the end of Cesaro and Sheamus' run as tag team partners.

However with the new champions almost guaranteed to face the make shift duo in a title rematch, it will be interesting to see who they may end up squaring off against at WrestleMania 33.

New challengers?

Gallows and Anderson do have a long history with former champions the New Day while they could also be set to move past Cesaro and Sheamus and look for new challengers.

Fan favourite tag team Enzo and Big Cass will certainly be amongst the top names to challenge the new champions.

Utilising Enzo and Cass in a title match on the 'grandest stage of them all' would certainly be a way to increase interest for the show, but WrestleMania season is often full of surprises.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms