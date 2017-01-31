Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl star looking for huge contract extension

Super Bowl LI is this Sunday and the match up pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons is arguably one of the most unpredictable in recent history.

New England's top ranked defense will take on Atlanta's top ranked offense in Houston on Sunday night in a match which should prove to be high scoring.

A big pay day

While the focus will be on stars like Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Julian Edelman, the potential key to victory for Atlanta, is runningback Devonta Freeman.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on Devonta Freeman's future? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Freeman - who has found the endzone 27 times over the last two seasons for Atlanta as both a receiver and runningback could be the key to it all for the Falcons.

New England eliminating the running game of Atlanta could be crucial to their chances of winning, and it all starts with Freeman.

Article continues below

He may not be the marquee name in Atlanta, but Freeman's agent feels that his client is an elite runningback none the less.

Freeman was the ninth highest rusher during the regular season and often shared the Atlanta backfield with Tevin Coleman.

That hasn't stopped his agent Kristin Campbell making big claims regarding his future:

"It's time for the Falcons to pay him like the elite back he is," - Freeman's agent on his contract

Freeman is currently still on the rookie contract he signed when Atlanta drafted him in 2014 and at the relatively low price of $800,000, he is arguably the biggest bargain in the NFL.

However with him now eligible to renegotiate his contract, Atlanta may have to put up a lot more money if they want to keep him on their team.

Campbell believes that Freeman deserves an elite level contract and Freeman has openly said that he would like to get a contract extension in Atlanta.

An elite level runningback however would also need the keys to the rush game and Freeman hasn't hidden his grievances at having to share the back field with second year team-mate Coleman.

"Oh, I'm certainly struggling with it, just because I'm a competitor," "

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms