The 2017 Royal Rumble is in the books and for better or worse, the Road to WrestleMania is now in view.

Fans were largely left underwhelmed by the main event on Sunday night as a distinct lack of surprise entrances in the Royal Rumble match gave the match a much less interesting aspect.

Trouble in the stands

Not only was there outrage directed towards WWE on Twitter in the moments following the event, there was outrage inside the Alamodome too.

As Reddit user evanweb546 outlined in a post on Monday, they contacted WWE in the aftermath of the event and even outlined the horrendous incidents that unfolded away from the cameras on Sunday night.

Claiming to have paid $800 for two aisle tickets at last night's event, the post outlines how the seats they had purchased were taken away from them.

Having specifically chosen their seat via ticketmaster when they purchased their tickets, they were able to watch two matches before they were moved by event staff, as the post on Reddit explains:

"I was asked to get up by a police officer. Me and HUNDREDS of others were left to stand awkwardly in the isle for a quarter to half the entire show"

In the comments that followed, different users of the site would claim that WWE had changed plans to have more areas curtained off for the event.

Some would explain how the seating chart in the arena was different compared that of the ticket purchasing sites.

The more telling part of the post however is that it begins by the user explaining that they had tried calling the WWE customer care line but were unable to get through.

Unable to do more than speculate, the outraged fan questioned if the phone call wasn't able to be made due to an already high volume of fans attempting to complain.

It would be unlikely that the high volume of reports would be wrong but as for the details of who is to blame for the unfortunate incidents at the Royal Rumble, that mystery may never be solved.

