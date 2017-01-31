Monday's episode of RAW promised to be explosive as it dealt with the fallout to a very memorable Royal Rumble event.

Kevin Owens was forced to defend his Universal Championship, Triple H returned to the show and perhaps most surprisingly, Brock Lesnar appeared in person.

An unexpected arrival

Lesnar is a big name within WWE, as a result his personal appearances are always advertised ahead of the show.

However his appearance tonight on RAW was completely out of the blue and he, along with his advocate Paul Heyman had one very clear aim.

They came to RAW to address legacies and also issue the challenge to the man who is responsible for Lesnar's struggles over the last few months, Goldberg.

Heyman began discussing legacies and would touch upon the legacies of Andre the Giant, Ronda Rousey and The Undertaker.

Naming Goldberg as the one man who can truly best the Beast Incarnate, Heyman remained adamant that every legend has one rival who has their number.

Claiming that Goldberg is Lesnar's exception, he went on to declare that the Beast wants one more chance to defeat his rival.

Lesnar has officially challenged Goldberg to one final showdown, in Orlando, at WrestleMania 33 in April.

Goldberg himself wasn't at RAW but it was announced shortly after that he will be live in Portland next week to address Lesnar's challenge.

Goldberg and Lesnar have been expected to face off at WrestleMania for some time and it now looks like it is set to happen.

