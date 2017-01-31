The first episode of RAW on the Road to WrestleMania ended with a bang as the Cerebral Assassin Triple H made his long awaited return.

The Game returned to address Seth Rollins after his invasion of NXT Takeover San Antonio on Saturday night, but he brought with him, a special guest.

A memorable debut

It all began earlier on RAW, when Stephanie McMahon confronted Rollins regarding his actions at Takeover.

The confrontation between Rollins and Stephanie got very personal as the Architect outlined the lengths he is wiling to go to in order to find Triple H.

Revealing that Triple H was in fact on his way to the arena, McMahon clearly promised a very interesting end to RAW.

The Game did turn up and after Triple H took the time to explain why he betrayed Rollins back in August and handed the Universal Title to Kevin Owens, he called out Rollins.

The Game wasn't alone however as he brought the two time NXT Champion Samoa Joe with him, who would attack Rollins before he could reach the ring.

Joe would launch an unrelenting attack on Rollins and even leave him laying face down in the ring as RAW went off the air.

A long awaited arrival

24 hours before his debut on RAW, many WWE fans were left unhappy as they expected to see Samoa Joe enter the Royal Rumble match.

That proved not to be the case and even led to a lot of fans being critical of the main event.

However Joe has seemingly arrived on the main roster now and a feud with Seth Rollins is the arguably the perfect way to introduce him to fans unfamiliar with NXT.

