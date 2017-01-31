Cristiano Ronaldo attempts to hit two flying drones - absolutely nails it

Cristiano Ronaldo hit the headlines following Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad - and it wasn’t for all the right reasons.

The Portuguese superstar was booed once again at the Bernabeu and was caught by TV cameras telling supporters that they were ‘sons of b****es’.

The anger of the fans was eased after watching their side triumph 3-0 to take control of the La Liga title race. Ronaldo also provided a lovely assist for Mateo Kovacic before getting on the scoresheet himself with a lovely dink.

Article continues below

The win put Los Blancos four points clear with a game in hand. Quite why Madridistas feel the need to boo their star man given their current situation is quite staggering.

Ok, he might not be in the same form as the 2014/15 campaign - where he scored 61 goals in all competitions, including 48 in 35 league matches - but he is still one of the best players in the world. Twenty goals in 25 appearances this season suggests that.

Article continues below

While his quality on the pitch shouldn’t be questioned, the former Manchester United star has demonstrated his incredible ability off of it.

We all know the 31-year-old can hit the target from the penalty spot, but how good is he with moving targets? That was the task for the forward as he attempted to hit flying drones.

It sounds hard, but Ronaldo makes it look incredibly easy.

His first attempt is on the volley after he chips the ball up, but he narrowly misses the two drones. But, with the ball on the floor, he then destroys one of the targets with his second effort.

And then, with his third shot, he smashes the remaining drone before completing the task with his trademark celebration.

Take a look:

Of course, Ronaldo isn’t the first player to have attempted to hit flying drones. For a Japanese TV show, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were tasked with knocking down a flying drone inside 60 seconds.

It was Suarez who nailed it with just a few seconds remaining.

Check it out:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms