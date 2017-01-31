You want drama on transfer deadline day and the deadline day of January 2011 had absolutely everything we could possibly have wished for and more.

David Luiz signed for Chelsea and Luis Suarez joined Liverpool, but the biggest headlines were made by two other players: Fernando Torres and Andy Carroll.

Torres was unhappy at Liverpool and desperately wanted to move to Chelsea, who offered the Reds £50 million for the Spanish striker.

However, before allowing Torres to complete his move to Stamford Bridge, Liverpool made sure they had signed a replacement first.

Carroll, 22 at the time, had shown his class at Newcastle United and travelled to Anfield in a helicopter to complete his big-money transfer - something which, at the time, made the day seem even more surreal.

Once Carroll has signed on the dotted line, Torres became a Chelsea player, breaking the British transfer record in the process.

Six years on from that brilliantly bizarre deadline day and Carroll, whose Liverpool career never really took off, admits he only knew a few of the players at Anfield before signing.

Carroll did something a bit weird on the helicopter

And so on the helicopter trip to Anfield he spent the time swatting up on his future teammates with the aid of Google on his phone.

“When I was leaving Newcastle for Liverpool, I was in the helicopter on the way down and I had to go to Google to find out who their players were, looking on the phone,” Carroll has revealed in a fascinating interview with the Daily Mail. “I was signing (for a British record £35million) and I didn't know who my team-mates would be!

“I knew Stevie and some of the others but not all of them. And I loved it at Newcastle. I wasn't ready to leave. It came as a shock. I'd had a season ticket, it was my club and it was a shock to move. I was 22. I could never get a grip at Liverpool.”

Carroll doesn't enjoy watching football

Carroll admits that he doesn’t particularity enjoy watching football in his spare time, so it’s no wonder he’d only ever heard of Steven Gerrard and a couple of others.

“I don't really like watching football,” Carroll added. “My mum and dad watch a game on one screen, listen to radio commentary and have the laptop open for score flashes! I walk in the house… oh God! I need to switch off. I don't have it on in my house, unless I have friends over.

“I try to get involved more these days so I can be involved in banter with the lads or else they hammer me. They think I'm weird. They'll talk about players and I'm thinking: 'Who they are talking about?' Sometimes the manager puts the opposition team up and I'm thinking: 'Who is that centre half or where's he from?’.”

Don’t expect Carroll to enter the world of coaching or punditry when he retires…

