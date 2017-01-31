Steven Gerrard returned to Liverpool this month in the capacity of academy coach, but the legendary former skipper is far from a background member of staff.

The 114-time England international carries out punditry duties with BT Sport on top of his role with the Liverpool kids and he has been talking to former England teammate John Terry in the run-up to the huge top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Chelsea tonight.

Liverpool have only been victorious in one of their eight matches since the turn of the year and they enter the game off the back off an embarrassing FA Cup defeat at home to Wolves, albeit with a much-changed side.

Conversely, Chelsea are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and a have a 10-point gap between them and now fourth-placed Liverpool.

During Gerrard's time at Anfield, it seemed like there was a phase where the two sides would meet at least four times a season. They had some incredible battles in cup competitions, with the red half of Merseyside coming out on top in Europe en route to the miracle in Istanbul back in 2005.

Gerrard opened up about the rivalry that has developed between the two sides over the last decade and insists it has become a bigger deal that people think.

"I think the rivalry [between Liverpool and Chelsea] was bigger than what people thought," he said ahead of the game which is live on BT Sport.

"For me, being a Liverpool player and a Liverpool fan, to get any kind of success at some stage we had to knock Chelsea out.

"They were the most powerful team, but became the most powerful team and club financial wise but also the player influx. For us to get any kind of success we knew we had to get the better of them.

"It’s almost like hatred for 90 minutes. The feeling you get in your body is weird but as soon as the final whistle you need to go back straight away to being respectful."

Of course, the one moment Gerrard will want to forget in his career came against Chelsea.

With Liverpool in control of their destiny and on the brink of their first-ever Premier League title, the inspirational former captain famously slipped in possession against the Blues, allowing Demba Ba to race through and put Chelsea on their way to a 2-0 win.

It changed the course of the title race back in 2014, but can Liverpool play role reversal tonight?

