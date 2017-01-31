Kings (19-29) 119, Sixers (18-29) 122

Philly won yet another game without Joel Embiid as Robert Covington (23/10/2) and Dario Saric (17/5/6) proved to be the stars of the show. DeMarcus Cousins (46/15/5) fouled out in the fourth after leading a Sacramento comeback. Aaron Afflalo (8/4/3) missed an open three to send the game to OT.

Nets (9-39) 96, Heat (19-30) 104

Goran Dragic (19/6/9) and Dion Waiters (19/6/9) took Miami to their eighth straight win and condemned the Nets to their sixth successive loss. Bojan Bogdanovic (16/6/1) was Brooklyn's highest scorer on the night.

Magic (19-31) 105, Timberwolves (19-29) 111

Andrew Wiggins (27/3/5) and Karl-Anthony Towns (23/12/7) were the leaders for Minnesota as they overcame the Orlando Magic in overtime. Ricky Rubio (22/8/8) had it going from deep - shooting 6-9. Elfrid Payton (21/4/3) led Orlando in scoring.

Pistons (21-27) 109, Celtics (30-18) 113

Isaiah Thomas (41/0/8) dropped 24 points in the fourth quarter alone to lead the Boston Celtics to a tight win over their Eastern Conference rivals. The guard was 15-15 from the stripe. Andre Drummond (28/22/3) had a huge double-double for the Detroit Pistons.

Cavaliers (32-15) 97, Mavericks (18-30) 104

Rookie Yogi Ferrell (19/5/3) started at point guard in the second game of his ten-day contract with the Mavs. Harrison Barnes (24/11/3) and Wesley Matthews (21/4/2) made big impacts. Cleveland are now 4-6 in their last ten. Kyrie Irving (18/5/5) shot just 7-21 as Kevin Love sat out with back spasms.

Grizzlies (29-21) 115, Suns (15-33) 96

Mike Conley (38/6/9) had a career-high night as the Grizzlies cruised past the struggling Suns. All-Star Marc Gasol (18/6/3) was 6-12 from the field. Devin Booker (22/6/2) had a team-high for Phoenix, who prop up the Western Conference.