Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

Liverpool fans must be scratching their heads wondering if their team are the victims of some sort of 2017 curse.

Jurgen Klopp’s men recorded a 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City back on New Year’s Eve but have won just one of their eight matches played since the turn of January.

They drew 2-2 with Premier League strugglers Sunderland on January 2, were held to a 0-0 draw by Plymouth Argyle six days later, lost 1-0 to Southampton in the EFL Cup the following Wednesday, conceded a late Zlatan Ibrahimovic equaliser at Old Trafford on January 15, before ending their winless streak away at Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round replay three days after facing Manchester United.

Since their win over Plymouth, however, the Reds have registered three straight defeats.

Klopp’s men suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat at the hands of Swansea City, a frustrating 1-0 loss against Southampton which cost them a place in the EFL Cup final, while their season reached a new nadir with Saturday’s humiliating 2-1 defeat against Championship outfit Wolves.

All three losses came at Anfield in the space of six demoralising days.

It doesn't get any easier...

Liverpool are back in action at their home stadium this evening against Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool could set a new world record tonight

And if they lose, they’ll end up setting a new world record.

This is according to Dream Team, who claim Liverpool will set an English, European and world record for the most home defeats in an 11-day period if Chelsea secure all three points at Anfield.

No pressure, Jurgen…

What's going wrong for Liverpool at Anfield?

Incredibly, Liverpool had gone 26 matches unbeaten at Anfield before losing to Swansea.

So what has gone wrong for the Merseyside outfit?

Is it Sadio Mane’s absence? Is it because Steven Gerrard has returned to Anfield?

Klopp: We're going for all three points

Whatever the answer, Klopp believes his side are capable of getting their season back on track.

“If we are seven points behind Chelsea we will not say that now we go for them – they might win the rest of their games – but we need the points,” the German coach is quite as saying by the Guardian. “We cannot waste time or points any more. We never wanted to.

“It’s not about us to say we can catch them. If somebody is seven ahead of us then somebody else is ahead of us – it will be five to Arsenal or whatever. But that gap would obviously make the league that little bit more exciting for a lot of people. We want to go for these three points and that’s enough to be motivated at the highest, highest level.”

