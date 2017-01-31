West Ham chairman reveals what Payet did to his teammates before leaving

So, Dimitri Payet has finally got his wish and has forced a move away from West Ham to join his former club, Marseille.

To say that the Frenchman left in unceremonious circumstances would be an understatement.

The midfielder downed tools and refused to play for the Hammers, leaving supporters fuming and keen to get rid of him as soon as possible.

But it seems that it wasn’t only the fans that were unhappy with Payet. According to the club’s co-chairman, David Sullivan, the players were also angry with their teammate and wanted the club to sell him before he made his demand.

On Monday, Payet completed his £25 million move back to the Ligue 1 club and it seems West Ham’s players will be delighted that he’s left.

Payet's behaviour

"As much as we didn't want him out, you can't go against the consensus of the team," Sullivan told BBC Radio 5 live.

"He's not been talking to anyone in the squad. He's been sitting in the corner of the room for his meals and he's isolated himself. Before that he was bubbly, happy, shaking everyone's hand before the match.

"Either it was a tactic or something in his head had changed.

"The team wanted him out, the manager - with great reluctance - wanted him out. We think it's bonded the team better together."

The morale of the squad has certainly improved since Payet’s exit, and there is clear evidence on the pitch that proves that.

Slaven Bilic’s side have won their two matches since the issue arose - beating Crystal Palace 3-0 and Middlesbrough 3-1 - and have steered clear of any potential relegation battle.

Carroll on Payet's exit

And striker Andy Carroll definitely believes Payet’s departure has galvanised the group.

"Do you know what it is? Five or six weeks ago, I sensed something wasn't right among the lads," he told the Daily Mail.

"The team were struggling, we were split in small groups, there were cliques, results were poor.

"Then we started coming together, before the Dimi thing, but then when that happened it was: 'bang!'

"We have to be together, we are together. Everyone started enjoying it again. Everyone started to look forward to coming to training. I can't wait to see the lads.

"It has just sparked something in the dressing room. If he doesn't want to be part of our team, we are still a team.

"We've livened up. Just like it should have been. It kick-started our season. It has been great around the dressing room."

