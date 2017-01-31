It’s highly unlikely that Chelsea – or any other top football club for that matter – will ever produce a loyal servant like John Terry ever again.

Having joined the Blues as a 14-year-old, the former England skipper has led Chelsea to four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups and, rather infamously, a Champions League crown.

Terry is third on the list of all-time appearances for Chelsea having featured in more than 700 matches for the Blues since making his senior debut in 1998.

The 36-year-old has been a key player under no less than ten different managers over the course of his 19-year career at Stamford Bridge, but it seems the 11th has proved otherwise.

He has so far made just five top-flight appearances under Antonio Conte, whose revolutionary 3-4-3 formation is far from an ideal system for an ageing centre-back with weary legs.

Terry has been pushed out of the side by Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta in central defence, adding fuel to the rumours he could hang up his boots at the end of the season.

Weeks away from becoming a free agent last May, the Chelsea stalwart was offered a one-year contract extension in the latter stages of the 2015-16 campaign, but it seems his time at the club could finally be up.

During his absence from regular first team action, Terry has been doing some reading in his spare time, seemingly in preparation for life off the pitch.

The veteran defender posted a photo on his Instagram story of a book: Alan Gernon’s ‘Retired: What Happens to Footballers When the Game’s Up’.

The book focuses on ex-footballers who run into financial troubles after failing to brace themselves for life after football.

While Terry certainly doesn't fit that description given his lucrative earnings over a two-decade spell at Chelsea, he's widely thought to be interested in taking up a coaching role once he says goodbye to the game.

Regardless of how his situation at Chelsea plays out, there’s also a possibility Terry could see out the swan song of his career away from west London – most likely in the United States or China next season.

